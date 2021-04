TEMPLE, TX — UPDATE:

Temple Police say she has been found safe.

-

The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 75-year-old elderly woman with dementia.

Martha Rivas was last seen on April 18, 2021 in the 600 block of N 1st Street.

Temple Police said she has dementia.

If you have any information please call TPD at 254-298-5500.