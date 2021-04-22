Temple PD searching for missing 17-year-old

TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Yajaira Ramos was last seen on Tuesday, April 20 in the 1500 block of E Barton Avenue.

MISSING PERSON:

The Temple Police Department needs your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Yajaira Ramos was last seen on April 20, 2021 in the 1500 block of E Barton Ave. If you or anyone you know has any information, please contact TPD at 254-298-5500. pic.twitter.com/NJEAqG4ahP — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) April 22, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (254) 298-5500.

