Temple PD searching for missing 17-year-old

Temple Police Department
Yajaira Ramos
Posted at 4:06 PM, Apr 22, 2021
TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Yajaira Ramos was last seen on Tuesday, April 20 in the 1500 block of E Barton Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (254) 298-5500.

