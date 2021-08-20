Watch
Temple PD: Late-night shooting sends man to hospital

Incident under investigation
(Source: KXXV)
Posted at 3:19 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 16:19:35-04

TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Police Department is investigating after a late-night shooting sent a man to the hospital.

Around 11:18 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to Baylor Scott & White Hospital regarding a man with a gunshot wound. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers located shell casings at the intersection of South 22nd Street and East Avenue J.

Authorities say the case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Temple PD at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

