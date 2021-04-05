Temple PD investigating shots-fired call on East Avenue A

TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Police Department is investigating a shots-fired call on East Avenue A that stemmed from a disturbance between two people.

Temple Police officers responded to a shots-fied call at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Avenue A.

Upon arrival, officers observed 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in the residence.

After an investigation, it was determined the incident stemmed from a disturbance earlier in the day between two people.

There is no word on a possible suspect, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.

