Temple PD asking for public's help in identifying suspect vehicle in catalytic converter theft

TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle linked to the theft of a catalytic converter.

The incident happened on March 11, 2021, near the 8200 block of South General Bruce Drive.

The department has had 26 cases of catalytic converter thefts since the beginning of the year, with some reports involving multiple vehicles targeted at one location.

TPD says the majority of the recent thefts involved catalytic converters from commercial or larger pickup trucks. However, suspects have targeted passenger vehicles as well.

The most affected locations are businesses along or near I-35 and Loop 363. Apartment complexes have also been targeted, according to the department.

Anyone with information in the March 11 theft or any other thefts is asked to call TPD at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Catalytic converter thefts are a growing trend across the country. TPD says they are valued for the metals they contain, including copper, platinum and other precious metals.

To protect your vehicle, park in a garage or fenced area when possible. You can also park in a busy, well lit area. Drivers should also consider engraving their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the catalytic converter to alert scrap dealers.