Temple park clean up honors MLK legacy

TEMPLE, Texas — Wilson Park in Temple looks a little more beautiful after a group of people spent Monday morning cleaning up trash. It was all a part of the day of service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior and the legacy he left behind.

"This is the third year we are doing this, and I think it really shows the character of the community to come out on a day off and make this a day of service," Temple Interim Communications and Public Communications Manager Kiara Nowlin said.

"As we've been told by Martin Luther King by his past, he always wanted us to beautify our community so that's why I'm out here just to do my part," one volunteer, Tristian Sanders, told 25 News.

For another volunteer, Ann Phipps, events like this are about so much more than that. She has brought her now 10-year-old son William to community service events like this for years. She said it's a great way to honor MLK and to pass on important values to the next generation.

"I'm trying to teach him about volunteering and giving back to the community," she said. "I think we're largely losing our sense of giving back to the community and civic duty. I wish I saw more children out here today because this is how children learn. I think it's a good way to honor Martin Luther King. I don't think it's a good honor to him to sit around on the couch and watch tv all day."

Tristian Sanders had the same thought. He drove in from Killeen to help out.

"It feels really good knowing I'm doing something good for the community," he said. "I feel really great about it, I don't have any problems cleaning up trash or anything like that."

If you missed Monday's event, organizers say you can still honor the MLK legacy by volunteering in your community or hosting your own clean up at a park near you.