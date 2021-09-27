Temple ISD to retire Joe Greene’s Dunbar football jersey at varsity football game

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple native and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is set to be honored by Temple ISD.

Temple ISD will retire Greene's #75 Dunbar Junior/Senior High School football jersey during a pre-game ceremony at this Friday's home varsity football game.

The ceremony will take place at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.

Greene was a student-athlete at Dunbar before going on to North Texas State University and eventually the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Greene is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

Greene's will be the first jersey to ever be retired by the school district.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

