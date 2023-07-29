Temple ISD students build their own bikes with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — In an effort to give back, Workforce Solutions of Center Texas helped kids use their own hands to build their own wheels.

"Wrenches to Wheels," that's what they’re calling the program that teaches kids how to build a bike.

Charley Ayres is the Director of Industry and Education Partnerships at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.

”Students have a lot of experience with digital technology,” Ayres said. “We thought we’d do something that related to STEM but a little bit old school.”

Then it hit them, why not teach them how to build a bike?

“They would not only have to learn about some of the critical thinking skills and problem-solving skills, but they would also be using wrenches, working with chains, and putting nuts and bolts on,” Ayres said. “So, it's some of those, what you would consider, middle skills that we seem to be losing touch with in our workforces.”

They start with bicycle parts in a box, a set of their very own tools, and end up with a fully assembled bike that they get to take home.”

A fun but trying process for some students.

Jesse Lee Green IV is an incoming 8th grader at Temple ISD and a part of the program.

”Except for the tires, pretty easy. The tires were a bit confusing at first because we weren’t sure if it had a left or right but nope, just put it on how you needed,” Green said.

Building the bike is one thing, now they have new wheels.

”I can go places now with it,” said Alejandro Cascaneda, incoming 7th grader at Temple ISD. “Like, around my block and stuff like that.”

The students have a message to everyone involved.

”Thank you, this was really nice of them,” Cascaneda said.

”Quite thankful to everybody that paid for the bikes and what not. Pretty darn cool, I’m glad that I got to participate in this,” Green said.

Not only do the kids get to keep the bikes, they get to keep the tools. So, in case anything breaks or needs to be adjusted on the bike, they’ve got what they need to get it done.