Temple ISD proposes bond package, tax rate to increase by 12.5 cents

Temple residents will be allowed to vote on two new bond propositions that will impact taxpayers beginning with early voting on Oct. 18 through Oct. 29.

The Temple Independent School District unanimously approved two bond propositions that will generate $184.9 million that will go towards growth, improvement and various needs for campuses in the school district. Together the two propositions would raise the tax rate by 12.5 cents. A rough estimate of the annual impact for taxpayers will be $136 per $100,000 of valuation.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to express my gratitude to the Citizen Advisory Committee representatives that presented the proposed bond package tonight that prioritized the needs of the district in terms of growth, facility improvements, safety and security, and equity in programs,” said Dan Posey, president for the Temple ISD board of trustees.

The first proposition in the bond package will go towards general-purpose projects and will raise the tax rate by 12 cents per $100 of valuation. The second will raises the tax rate by half a cent per $100 of valuation and will go towards renovations to Wildcat Stadium. The second proposition is separate because of state law since the funds generated are for a spectator venue.

According to Temple ISD, seven representatives of a citizen advisory committee brought these propositions to the school board, this committee was formed to provide the community a chance to have input on the bond proposal process.

”The three community meetings and subsequent input provided by our community members on the proposed projects and packages have resulted in a transparent, inclusive, and professional process that has allowed us as a board to call this election with a proposal that reflects the values of those we represent,” said Posey.

Oct. 2 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 2 election.