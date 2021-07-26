Temple ISD partners with health district to hold immunization, COVID-19 vaccination clinic

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD is partnering with Bell County Public Health District to hold an immunization and COVID vaccination clinic at Temple High School.

The clinic will take place on August 5, 2021, in the ninth-grade cafeteria at Temple High School.

Students in public school undergo four milestones to meet state immunization requirements for pre-k, kindergarten, 7th and 12th grade.

Public school enrollment is based on an up-to-date immunization record unless the Texas Department of State Health Services grants an exemption.

Students over the age of five that are uninsured and under-insured are able to receive any required immunizations at the clinic.

“Lack of accessibility to care over the last year due to COVID-related closures is a reality,” said Kim Glawe, director of health services for Temple ISD. “We’re certainly grateful to our local health department for helping us provide all of our students and families an opportunity to receive care that can help them remain healthy this coming school year.”

Students over the age of 12 will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine along with Temple ISD staff and their families.

Temple ISD does not require the COVID-19 vaccine and it will not hinder the student's enrollment.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

