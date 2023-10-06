Temple ISD kicks off Wildcat Mentors Program

TEMPLE, Texas — Students in Temple ISD met their mentors this week at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.

They will be connected all year long through the Wildcat Mentors program. The program helps Temple students think big so they can fulfill their dreams.

25 News Weekend Anchor Jarell Baker joined the program as well.

There's over 100 mentors and mentees in the program, and they visit twice a month.

Temple ISD officers said the program was created to keep students in school, away from bad influences and most importantly, to make an impact in a child's life.

Officials say they're still looking for mentors, especially local young men who want to give back.

Applications to be a Wildcat Mentor are open until Oct. 27.

