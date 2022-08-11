Temple ISD families 'can't wait' for new Smart Tag program

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD is preparing for the new school year to start in the next few days. This year they will be introducing their new Smart Tag program.

"It's been a project we've been working on for almost a year to make sure it did what we wanted it to do and served us well," Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Operations Kent Boyd said.

The new program will require riders to scan their IDs before getting on and off the bus. This will give drivers a chance to ensure the right children are getting on the right bus and off at the right stop.

"Anything in this day and age that enhances safety and security that helps us deliver kids to the right locations in the most efficient way possible," Boyd said. "All of that is certainly positive."

Parents also agree it's positive. Carol Barker has three grandchildren in Temple ISD. She told 25 News she "can't wait" for the new program to start.

She said this will be really helpful when it comes to monitoring her grandchildren, especially the youngest who will be starting kindergarten.

"It will ease my not only concerns but just knowing that she has a smart tag makes me feel a lot better," she said. "Knowing she's going to and from school and being able to track her as well."

Once the year gets started, the next step would be to activate the parent portal. This will allow parents to see in real-time when their kids get on or off a bus. It's a feature that mother of three Jessica Reyes said she was "excited" to hear about.

"You know where they are at when they get on the bus or if your child doesn't get off the stop, it'll show if they are on the bus or if they aren't on the bus," Reyes said.

Every bus rider will be expected to carry a smart tag starting this school year. Parents can pick them up at the transportation office, or during their meet the teacher nights.