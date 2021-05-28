Temple is leading in health and life sciences, creating a better economy

TEMPLE, TX — Temple is advancing its life sciences and health care industry fast, so much so it created $102.6 million in tax revenue for cities, counties and school districts in the surrounding Bell County area in 2019.

Places like Baylor Scott & White and the Temple Health and Bioscience District (THBD) are to thank among many other health care entities.

"The health care industry here, in Temple, I would say is amazing," Chief Medical Officer of Baylor Scott & White, Temple, Dr. Stephen Sibbitt said.

Dr. Sibbitt has worked in the area for 18 years, climbing the ladder of his career he couldn't think of a better place to do so other than in Temple, Texas.

"This is the best place I've ever worked and mainly because of what this organization in the temple region has done with the community," Dr. Sibbitt said.

Constant expansion with groundbreaking medical research is thanks to the THBD. They work with startups who have ideas and want to advance their research in bioscience education, health care and more.

They started in 2015 but were able to receive legislation from the Texas Legislature and as a nonprofit is funded by the city and citizens of Temple.

"To be able to help these startup companies fulfill their dreams knowing that these dreams are going to help so many people, it's just amazing," Executive Director, Tami Annable said.

When the THBD helps a startup they ask to think of Temple first when they're ready to either expand or employ.

"When you're ready to hire you look at the pool of Temple employees first," Annable said. "When you're ready to outgrow me, you look at Temple, Texas as the future home of your company."

They've helped companies like, Advance Scanners, who created a tool for physicians to see inside the brain before cutting into it to remove tumors. When you do so, before this tool, doctors sometimes had to remove more brain tissue than needed because of the shift your brain has when the skull is open.

Advance Scanners has found a solution with the help from THBD.

"They've expanded their reach now when you have a brain tumor now the physician can see where those edges are, and he doesn't have to take more brain," Annable said.

As far as the future is concerned, many believe Temple's medical innovation will only grow.

"We are the community; the community is us and we want the best for our individuals in our region," Dr. Sibbitt said.