Temple High theatre program off to regionals after winning 29th consecutive district title

TEMPLE, TX — Temple High School's theatre program has reached a milestone this month.

The team is advancing to the regional round of the University Scholastic League One-Act Play Competition after claiming their 29th consecutive district title.

Temple High holds the longest winning streak among UIL teams in the district and the state.

Despite the success, program leaders and participants are focused on winning their third state title.

"It's exciting. We have such a tradition of excellence in our theatre program here. Our kids have a good work ethic, and they don't rest on success. Every year, we work hard," said Natasha Tolleson, Temple High School theatre teacher.

Temple High's theatre program will be back in action for the regional contest on April 16 at 10 a.m. at University High School in Waco.