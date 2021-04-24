Temple High School students step into the world of construction at Parade of Homes

TEMPLE, TX — Temple High School students stepped into the construction business Friday thanks to the Temple Area Builders Association.

Twenty students from the school's Construction Trades Program took part in this year's Parade of Homes.

The group toured 10 houses and judged the builds based on various criteria to determine the winner of the first-ever Student's Choice Award.

"I think it's really cool. It kind of gives us an insight on the possibilities that we can have later on in life if we choose to pursue this. We kind of see what we will be capable of once we get older and kind of have more ideas of what we can even do once we get back to school," said Jacoah Gray, a Temple High School senior.

The students were able to learn more about the aesthetic component of home building as well as the structural component.

