Temple Friends of the Public Library asking for book donations before Labor Day book sale

The Temple Friends of the Public Library is looking for donations for the 35th annual Labor Day used book sale. The event is welcome to any Bell County residents looking to purge or build their library.

The event is back after the book sale was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year it will be held from Wednesday, Sept. 1, to Saturday, Sept. 4, however members can preview selections Tuesday, August 31.

Books of all genres are welcome for donations, as well as music and video recordings.

Most items will be listed for $1 or $2 at the book sale, and teachers can enjoy discounts on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Hours for the event are 10 pm to 6 pm Wednesday through Thursday, and 10 am to 4 pm Friday and Saturday.

For more information about the event and where to donate books visit the Temple Friends of the Public Library website or Facebook page.

The non-profit organization will also be extending memberships during the sale, the mission of the organization is to promote literacy and education through support of the Temple Public Library.