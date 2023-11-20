Temple firefighters share what it's like to work on Thanksgiving Day

TEMPLE, Texas — One of the busiest days of the year for many first responders is approaching, and reports show that cooking fires are highest on Thanksgiving.

Robert Moss is a local probationary firefighter with Temple Fire and Rescue.

“I just like helping people, to be honest," Moss said.

"Helping serve my city — just being there for people whenever they’re in times of need.”

He’s only been on the job for eight months.

Serving and helping the people around him is a passion of his. He comes to the station with a military background, meaning he’s no stranger to being away from his family.

25 News' Bobby Poitevint asked Moss, "This is your first time as a fire fighter away from your family — what’s going through your head as we get closer to the holiday?"

“I just feel like I’ve set expectations with my family that we’re going to have our holiday the day prior, and they’re more than welcome to come up here and have the holiday itself with me at the firehouse," Moss said.

Moss is one of thirty local firefighters on duty for Thanksgiving.

Temple’s Fire and Rescue’s Assistant Chief, Kirby Bush, says there are always enough first responders on duty to help answer the call for help — regardless if it’s a holiday or not.

Bush also says there is a minimum number of first responders that have to be on schedule each day. He says they can go over that number, but never under.

“A majority of our calls are emergency medical services, and so people are still going to get sick on Thanksgiving or any other holiday," Bush said.

"We still expect to run calls, basically the same number as we would any other day."