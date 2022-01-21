Temple firefighters respond to Thursday house fire, rescue family dog

Temple firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon and successfully rescued a family dog.

The call for the fire was dispatched around 4:12 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 4:17 p.m. Temple fire said the firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home located at the 7000 block of Brandon Drive.

"The occupants of the home were at the residence at the time of the fire and had self-evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival," said the fire department.

The fire was cleared by 5:35 p.m. and no injuries to occupants or fire personnel were reported.

"Temple Fire Department Investigators determined that the fire started on the covered back porch, but an exact cause of the fire was not identified," said Temple fire.