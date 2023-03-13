Temple fire responds to early morning blaze, 24 personnel deployed: Officials

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Fire Department responded to a major structure fire this morning.

At 8:15 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to South Martin Luther King Drive and East Avenue C on reports of a structure fire, according to the Temple Fire Department.

Officials said upon arrival, the first crews found heavy smoke coming from a 2-story commercial structure, known as Little Manhattan.

Officials said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, however, the building did receive extensive damage inside.

No occupants were inside at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported with this incident, Temple fire said.

A total of 10 units and 24 personnel were dispatched to the scene, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.