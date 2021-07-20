Temple Fire-Rescue responds to fire at apartment complex

Temple Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at Waterford Park apartments Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:20 pm, after smoke and fire could be seen coming out of the windows.

Two units at the apartments located on 3608 S 31st St. were affected by the fire, and according to Temple Fire-Rescue 21 personnel responded to the scene.

One victim was inside one of the apartment units, and has been transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Temple firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 2:56 p.m. The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation at this time, but crews were able to keep major damages contained to one unit.

Crews are still on the scene at this time, so drivers in the area can expect traffic delays.