Temple Fire & Rescue respond to 'heavy smoke and flames' in structure fire

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to heavy smoke and flames from a fire at It's All Good BBQ and More Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded just before 1 p.m. to the area of Avenue H and South 22nd Street, to a report of a grass fire next to a structure.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the restaurant located on 617 South 22nd Street.

"There were 2 employees in the building at the time of the incident," said Temple Fire. "Both were alerted and escaped without injury. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, at this time."

The fire department responded with a 2-Alarm Response, getting 13 units, and 29 personnel on scene.

"Crews remain on scene, and firefighting operations are ongoing," said Temple Fire. "Streets in the area are currently blocked."