Temple Fire-Rescue respond to fire, issue warning on candle safety

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a fire that almost displaced a family this Wednesday morning, July 21.

At 3:27 a.m. Temple Fire & Rescue dispatched to an apartment complex located on 2012 S. 31st St.

Three residents occupied the apartment, 2 adults and a child, and 16 personnel arrived on the scene along with The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS.

It was determined that the unit's sprinkler system had extinguished the blaze. Additional apartment units received water damage from the sprinkler system as well.

Investigation revealed that the fire began with an unattended candle, and the fire department issued a warning on candle safety:

• Always keep a burning candle within sight.

• Keep candles away from anything combustible.

• Put candles out of reach of children.

“Fortunately, this situation did not result in further harm to anyone inside the home,” Public Information Officer Santos Soto said.