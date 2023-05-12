Temple Fire & Rescue pull 24 dogs from a burning home, saving 14

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire and Rescue pulled 24 dogs from inside a burning home at around noon on Friday, and were able to revive 14 of them, according to authorities.

Crews initially responded to a report of a structure fire around South 22nd Street and Heritage.

They found heavy smoke coming from a home at 806 South 22nd, and quickly extinguished the flames before they discovered multiple animals in the home.

After pulling the 24 dogs from the home, they initially only found six of them to be alert and breathing, but were able to provide oxygen and medical care to the animals — reviving 14 of the 18 remaining dogs that had suffered from smoke inhalation, Temple Fire and Rescue said.

No residents were home at the time of the call and there have been no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 9 units, and 22 personnel — also on scene were Temple Police Dept., Temple EMS, and Temple Animal Services. Animal Services is currently working to provide additional care to the animals that were surrendered.