Temple Fire & Rescue: 5 displaced in house fire, 4 pets still unaccounted for

Temple Fire & Rescue
Posted at 10:01 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 23:51:00-04

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire that displaced five Friday evening.

Around 6:47 p.m. firefighters dispatched to the house fire located at 1706 South 9th Street. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story home.

"There were 3 occupants in the residence at the time of the incident," said Temple Fire & Rescue. "All were able to escape without injury. The 4 pets residing in the home are still unaccounted for."

The four pets inside the home are still unaccounted for, according to Temple Fire & Rescue. All five residents will be displaced.

"The fire is still currently under investigation with the Fire Marshal's Office," said Temple Fire.

