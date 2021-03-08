Menu

Temple Fire extinguish RV, attic fire on S 17th

Temple Fire
Posted at 5:14 PM, Mar 08, 2021
TEMPLE, TX — Temple firefighters worked to extinguish flames that started with a RV and later ignited the attic of a home on S 17th Monday.

Around 1:14am Monday, Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of S 17th.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a "fifth wheel" type travel trailer, that was parked close to a house.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the RV, but the flames and heat were able to ignite the attic of the nearby home, according to Temple Fire.

Crews were able to extinguish this secondary blaze, limiting damage to the residence.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with 8 fire fighting apparatus, and 20 personnel.

Also on scene were Temple Police Dept. and Temple EMS.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

