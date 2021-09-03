Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Temple Fire Department respond to house fire Thursday evening

items.[0].image.alt
Temple Fire
Temple FIRe.jpg
Posted at 7:09 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 20:14:56-04

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire Thursday evening.

Crews dispatched at 5:46 p.m. to the 0 block of East Xavier Avenue. Personnel observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

The fire department was able to quickly extinguish the flames, limiting the amount of damage to the home. The main fire was contained to an outbuilding next to the house.

In total, eight apparatus, 20 personnel, Temple police, and Temple EMS responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019