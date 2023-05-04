Temple Fire & Rescue saves trapped worker from structure collapse

TEMPLE, Texas — At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a partial structure collapse around Range Road and North Loop 363, where they found a collapsed commercial structure with a worker trapped in the debris, according to authorities.

The rescue crew was able to free the worker by cutting part of the framing and sliding him out.

Two patients were transported to the hospital — one with minor injuries and the other with extensive but non-life-threatening injuries.

Temple Fire and Rescue crews were also assisted by the Temple Police Department and Temple EMS.