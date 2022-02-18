Temple Fire and Rescue responds to apartment fire

Seven adults and one child were evacuated by Temple firefighters who fought heavy smoke and flames at a 16-apartment building on Friday.

Temple Fire and Rescue said crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to the Windcrest apartment building located at 1310 S. 23rd Street. Upon arrival firefighters began evacuating residents and attacking the fire located on the second story of the building.

"Two of the occupants were evaluated by Temple EMS who was on-scene," said Temple Fire and Rescue. "One of those occupants was transported to Baylor Scott and White with a non-fire-related issue."

The fire department said it responded with 10 units and 27 personnel. The fire was reported as under control by around 11 a.m.

"The heavy smoke and water damage was noted throughout the building with heavy fire damage to the second story," said the fire department.

Investigators and crews are still on-scene investigating the cause of the fire. Temple Fire and Rescue said no fire personnel were injured.