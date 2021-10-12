Temple firefighters responding to fire at Long John Silver’s

Temple firefighters responded to a fire at a local business just after 6 p.m. Monday evening.

Firefighters responded with 7 apparatus and 20 personnel. Crews that arrived on the scene were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from a Long John Silvers restaurant located on 3210 South 31st Street.

According to the fire department, all workers and customers were evacuated from the business without any reported injuries.

The police department and EMS are on the scene, as crews work to extinguish the fire the cause is not known at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.