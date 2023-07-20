Temple Fire and Rescue crews extinguish house fire with no injuries

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, and called the fire under control within 30 minutes of operation with no injuries.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the windows of a residence at 3302 Meadow Oaks, and were able to quickly extinguish the flames, according to authorities.

Two occupants were home at the time of the incident, and both were able to evacuate — no one was hurt.

A third occupant arrived on the scene just after the arrival of the fire department, and all three residents will be displaced due to the fire.

The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS also assisted on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

"Please avoid the area if possible, as roads remain closed with crews on scene," Temple Fire and Rescue said.