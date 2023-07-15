Temple family searching for stolen dog

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple mother said her home is now torn after a piece of their family, their beloved one-year-old dog Cash, was stolen after two suspects broke into their house this week.

“It’s very empty, we just feel out of place, now that he’s not there,'' Alexis Aguilar said.

“I have another dog and she’s just been crying nonstop. My kids have been crying nonstop. My son is just missing him. It’s really heartbreaking," Aguilar said.

She said two suspects, wearing dark clothing and face coverings, broke into her home and held her 15-year-old son at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

“He’s very shaken up — he’s been very quiet and very paranoid. He thinks those people are going to come back," Aguilar said.

Aguilar believes the thieves were trying to steal her son’s PS5, but it wasn’t there.

Temple Police say the two suspects then stole a TV, along with Cash.

“They tried to take both of them," Aguilar said.

"My smaller dog didn’t have a collar so they tried to grab her by the back of the neck and tried to drag her. Cash had a collar so they kind of drug him out the house.”

Aguilar said her son was unharmed and they’re working with Temple Police to find the two suspects.

Now, the family is searching local neighborhoods, posting on social media and exhausting every effort to find their beloved dog.

“We’ve had him since he was a puppy, he’s our baby," Aguliar said.

Aguilar said they’re also working with other neighbors to put some money together for a reward.

She said they’ll do whatever it takes bring Cash home.

“I’m a just say we want him to be safe," said Aguilar.

"We miss him. We’re not giving up and we hope that somebody knows something. Hopefully someone knows his whereabouts and we want him to return home safe.”