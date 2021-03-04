Menu

Temple College asking voters to consider $124.9 million bond in May 1 election

Temple College
Posted at 5:11 PM, Mar 04, 2021
TEMPLE, TX — The Temple College Board of Trustees is asking voters to consider an almost $125 million bond issue during the upcoming May 1 election.

According to the college, the bond would "create facilities and provide the technology needed to prepare students for 21st century careers."

The bond would allow for several projects, including the expansion and renovation of the Health Sciences Center and the construction of a new Temple College Center.

If the bond is approved, the new facilities would be completed by 2025, when Temple College will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

“These campus advancements would represent an important milestone in Temple College’s history of being trusted for generations and building for the future,” said Board Chairman Bob Browder.

The bond election will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Early voting will run from April 19 through April 27 at City Hall and in the One College Centre at Temple College.

To learn more about the bond, click here.

