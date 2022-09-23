Temple biker apparel shop raising money for breast cancer research celebrates grand opening

TEMPLE, Texas — Normally when you hear a business holding a grand opening, it’s all about their shopping deals, items in stock and their services. However, Tony and Rachel Hill, owners of Renegade Classics Central Texas, are planning on doing things a bit differently.

“We’re gonna take care of not just bikers but the biker family. If we’re gonna run a business we’re gonna run it the way we run our lives, which is God first and family second," said Tony.

The veteran-owned business is planning on raffling off vests, boots and other gear to raise money for breast cancer research.

“I figured 'why not have a grand opening and put some meaning behind it', that meaning was breast cancer awareness," said Rachel.

Along with the raffle, anything you buy with a pink ribbon in the shop, the money will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Institute & MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Hills said they have many friends who have won and lost fights against several forms of cancer.

“If you look behind us, there's a picture by Scott Helford of his father who died of one of the rarest forms of cancer, urachal cancer. Every day, we're reminded when we come into the shop of the losses, the struggles, the fighting and the love that goes along with cancer," said Tony.

Even though they’re looking forward to becoming a thriving business in Central Texas, using their business to impact their community and help save lives is priceless.

“The grand opening was the least important aspect of it. It’s the money that we can raise in order to help combat because we’ve lost too many people," said Tony.