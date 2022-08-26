Temple announces new multimillion-dollar plan for police department

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple recently announced a new plan to pour more funding into its police department. The plan will be implemented between fiscal years 2023 through 2028. According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, the goal is to enhance officers' efforts to protect and serve the community as the city continues to grow.

Allen Teston, the administrative deputy chief for Temple police said, "City of Temple is growing rapidly. Over the coming years, as we add more staff, we're going to move from an eight district patrol scheme that we're currently on, to a ten district patrol scheme."

Teston said over the next six years the department will introduce new technonogy, new hires within the department, and improve the training facility. Shorter shifts for patrol will drop to 10 hours instead of 12 hours as they add more staffing.

"That's more investigators to the department, and also in our community police services. We're big on community engagement, and trying to interact more with our community in a positive way," Teston said.

In total the city will invest $38 million into the police department, to complete the plans proposed.

"I'm all for adding cameras. I'm all for, you know, adding a high-tech device that can detect a gunshot within a mile radius, we need that. I'm all for adding 40 police officers, we need that, but they're not doing that for the black and brown community. They're doing that because that's part of their gentrification plan," said Patrick Arryn.

Arryn is the creator of Change is Here, an organization he founded in the wake of the Temple police shooting death of Michael Dean. Even before that incident, Arryn said Temple police has not been active and transparent in the community.

"I'm almost in tears because there's, there's been no transparency, and as a 31-year-old black man who has a little girl, I still don't trust my community. I definitely don't trust our city officials," he said.

Arryn said the funding being poured into the police department is not for the right reasons.

"Now that I'm seeing the city of Temple, be rejuvenated, be restored, it's only because you're planning on bringing a different demographic, and a different race of people in that area is frustrating. It's heartbreaking," said Arryn. "I was wondering where this was when I was a kid."

Teston said Temple police remains committed to serving all Texans who call Temple home.

"We've seen that coming out of the Michael Dean situation. We have been very proactive in the past few years, realizing that we need to engage more with our citizens. We think that relationships matter," Teston said.

Teston said the department will continue to host community events and connect with the community.

The six-year plan will also expand and remodel the animal services building.