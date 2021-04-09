Watch
Temple Animal Shelter reopening to the public, appointments not required

Temple Animal Shelter
Posted at 4:47 PM, Apr 09, 2021
TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Animal Shelter will reopen to the general public next week.

The shelter, 620 Mama Dog Cir., will resume regular business hours beginning Monday, April 12, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Beginning Monday, appointments will not be required for adoptions. Services will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

To keep staff, volunteers and the public safe, masks must be worn at all times.

The public is also advised to ask for assistance and not touch the animals, according to the Temple Animal Shelter. Surrenders will only be accepted based on the shelters capacity.

For more information contact the Temple Animal Shelter at 254-298-5732.

