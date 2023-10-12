Teen in custody after crashing stolen car into auto parts store in Killeen: Texas DPS

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A teen male has been arrested following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

DPS authorities said around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, a trooper attempted to stop a stolen 2018 Kia occupied by a 15-year-old male driver.

Authorities said the Kia was traveling northbound on I-35 from Travis County, continuing to evade troopers as he reached Bell County.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle came to a rest after crashing into an O'Reilly Auto Parts at 111 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd in Killeen, police said.

Officers said they apprehended the teen driver and took him to a medical facility to check for possible injuries. He was then taken to the juvenile facility in Bell County.

DPS authorities said three patrol cars were struck by the stolen Kia during the pursuit, but no personnel were injured.

The agency said this is still an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.

