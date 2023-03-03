TAMUCT's College of Business receives prestigious academic recognition

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) announced last week that Texas A&M University Central Texas has earned international accreditation for its College of Business.

“What this accreditation does — is it ensures we have our currency and relevancy in our curriculum, and that we are working towards our student's success. Not only for the college itself, but primarily for the students. There are multiple factors that allowed us to reach that standard and that's why we we've achieved this accreditation," said Faiza Kohja, Dean of the College of Business Administration at Texas A &M University Central Texas.

Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network — connecting learners, educators, and businesses worldwide.

“During the pandemic, the company I was working for wasn’t something that was deemed essential, so I wanted a career where I knew no matter what happened in the world, I would be able to provide for my child. School is something I knew I had to make happen, and I did switch careers during the pandemic — that’s helped me too," Patrice Taylor said, who will be receiving her MBA in Business this May.

The university is celebrating their success in achieving this accreditation by focusing in on their students, to continue to provide them with quality education.