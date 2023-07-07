TAMUCT coordinator helping students with disabilities

July is Disability Pride Month. It's a time to celebrate the history and achievements of those with who struggle disabilities and those who help them.

One woman is dedicating her work to help students with disabilities at Texas A&M Central Texas. Chastity Gaddy is the access and accommodations coordinator at the University.

Over the past year she’s helped several students get the classroom modifications and the confidence they need to excel through college.

Gaddy even got to share some of her research at the National American Disabilities Act Symposium to shed light on ways to boost inclusiveness and student activities and events.

“They have different levels of ability. Just make sure they feel included. Make sure you have your captions and making sure you check your audio and stuff like that," said TAMUCT Access and Accommodations Coordinator Chastity Gaddy.

Gaddy said Students with disabilities make up 11% of universities and colleges nationwide.

It has nearly tripled over the past 20 years.

She hopes that her efforts can help continue that progress

“If you have different barriers as far as visually-impaired, hearing-impaired, physical disabilities and psychological disabilities he can be a lot more challenging and discouraging for them. Just having someone in their corner to remind them ‘hey you can do this, I think it’s super important," said Gaddy.

