T-shirts on sale to help raise funeral funds for teen killed at Belton HS

Posted at 2:34 PM, May 04, 2022
BELTON, Texas — A local business is selling t-shirts to help raise money for funeral expenses for a Belton ISD student killed Tuesday morning.

MP Designs will be selling two options with the profit from both designs going towards the Ramirez family.

Branded with "#BeltonStrong" and the letter "B" in red, the white t-shirt option is $20 while the bleached version will be $24 respectively.

To buy a t-shirt today, click here.

Joe Ramirez,18, of Belton, Texas, was a senior at Belton High School.

Police said Ramirez was fatally stabbed during a fight on school grounds and later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

A GoFundMe has also been started to help cover the funeral expenses.

