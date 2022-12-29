Suspects wanted for burglarizing 5 Temple businesses in single night: Police

TEMPLE, Texas — Three people are wanted in connection with burglarizing five different Temple businesses all in a single night.

Temple police said the suspects burglarized one meat market, a smoke shop and three mexican food restaurants in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 18.

The trio drove off in a dark colored Honda Accord sedan. Police said all three wore masks and hoodies to hide their identities.

A spokesperson for the Temple police department said they're still gathering information about what was taken in the crimes.

Call the Temple police department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, if you would like report information anonymously.

