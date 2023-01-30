Suspects fire rounds at home, property damaged: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a residential property damaged.

Around 5:22 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South 15th Street, at the corner of South 15th Street and Avenue F, on reports of a shooting, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said the two suspects were dropped off at the location and then fired rounds at the home.

Two individuals were outside the residence at the time of the incident, but neither was injured, police said.

Temple police said no suspects have been identified at this time.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526 -8477, where callers can report anonymously.