Studies find that health costs in the U.S. can increase over next 5 years

Open enrollment for medicare insurance is underway right now. But, finding the correct medical insurance plan and knowing if you're getting the best coverage can sometimes be tricky.

Stacey Urbanczyk is from Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging, a nonprofit that caters to those ages 65 and older.

“While I think it is important that they have commercials to remind people about Medicare enrollment I think though sometimes the commercials create a little bit of panic," said Urbanczyk.

Dr. Dawn Reiss in the Department of Nursing at Texas A&M Central Texas.

“I was taking care of a patient and they said they thought it was a supplement, it's not; the advantage care, it replaces original Medicare," said Reiss.

It can be confusing, and Dr. Riess is just one of many medical professionals who have to point their patients in the correct direction.

When it comes to getting health insurance keep the following three things into consideration:

1) Age

2) Location

3) Underlying conditions

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid found that yearly U.S. Health spending will hit $6 trillion in the next 5 years, that is 50 percent more compared to 2020.

This makes it even more crucial to find the correct plan at the best cost.

"Just because of the calls I get from those commercials it's kinda misleading and it makes them panic thinking I need to get a part C and I'm not getting everything I need, and I hate that because I don’t think that’s what we need to do to our seniors," said Urbanczyk.

Medicare open enrollment is now until December 7.

This is a time to review other plans that may better meet your needs and if you need help there is help.

Nonprofit organizations like Brazos Valley Area Agency help seniors with enrolling/finding the correct plan free of cost.