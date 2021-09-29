Students participate in peaceful protest at Temple High School

TEMPLE, Texas — Several students at Temple High School participated in a peaceful protest Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson with Temple ISD, the peaceful protest happened during third period.

Additional security and Temple PD were on campus for the safety of students and staff.

"Students have the right to peaceful protests. However, if such activities result in student behaviors such as skipping class or leaving a classroom without permission, then these Student Code of Conduct violations will result in consequences as outlined in the Code of Conduct," said a spokesperson.

Campus activity has continued as normal.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

