Students in Belton ISD to receive free meals during 2021-2022 school year

BELTON, TX — Students with Belton ISD will receive free breakfast and lunch throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

The United States Department of Agriculture issued guidance allowing school districts to continue offering meals for students at no cost.

Belton ISD also offered free meal service last school year during the pandemic.

“We know that when students have full stomachs that they are better prepared to learn,” said Donna Shelton, assistant director of school nutrition. “We are grateful to be able to provide nutritious meals to all our students at no charge for another year and hope it’s a real benefit to families.”

Breakfast and lunch will be provided on a daily basis at all 18 campuses at no cost.

For more information about Nutrition Services, you can visit Belton ISD's website .

