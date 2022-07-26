Students become teachers with Gatesville ISD scholarship program

Gatesville ISD's Grow Your Own Scholarship program is an avenue for students to become certified teachers and then be guaranteed a teaching job within the school district.

There's been a 27 percent decrease in certified teachers, according to the Texas Education Agency.

The decrease is due to multiple factors and cost is one, said assistant superintendent Shane Webb.

“We started a partnership with TAMCT, CTC, and Temple College to help provide an avenue for students and our staff to get their teaching degree," said Webb.

The teaching shortage is not going away any time soon, according to many educators; and jobs are providing more attractive compensation packages.

"We need teachers who want to teach ... no telling what goes on at home and you may be the best part of their day, so that’s why I love working with kids and I’m just really happy to have this opportunity," said one of the students who will be starting the education program next fall.

To register you must meet the following criteria: be a Gatesville ISD senior, a former GHS graduate, and/or a current employee such as a para-professional and substitute.

GISD is now accepting applications until April 15. A committee will then interview candidates to make final determinations on applicants for admission into the program.

To apply to the Gatesville ISD Scholarship click here.