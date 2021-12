HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Students at Harker Heights High School were placed on a secure hold Wednesday according to Killeen ISD.

Students were not allowed to move throughout the building and visitors were not allowed due to police activity near the campus.

A spokesperson for the district says all students and staff are safe.

The school district remained in contact with local authorities.

The all-clear was given by Harker Heights Police Department shortly after parents were notified.