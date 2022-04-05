Students at Copperas Cove ISD become published authors

Less than 1 percent of authors get their books published. Some fourth graders at Clements Parsons Elementary land in that 1 percent.

With the help of a thoughtful library assistant, LeAnn Jones, students were able to write a total of five books. The books vary in topics, but one that really stood out today was entitled, 'Animal Kingdom.'

Each student was responsible for writing a page of the book, so overall this was a team effort.

One student by the name of Dylan Tribby said “I felt scared because I don’t have the best artistic skills.... but I'm happy.”

The students were responsible for writing their own page and for drawing any imagery inside the book.

LeAnn Jones said, “I think the takeaway hugely is they put themselves out there, and they took that step."

Aside from teaching the kids about teamwork, this project helped them fine tune their writing skills.