Student transported to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Killeen

Posted at 10:14 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 11:14:07-04

KILLEEN, Texas — A student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street around 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Elms Road and Florence Road in reference to a crash that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they learned an 18-year-old woman was struck by a black Volkswagen.

Investigation revealed the woman was attempting to cross East Elms Road from the northside of the roadway to the southside when she was struck.

The pedestrian, a student, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen also reported no injuries.

