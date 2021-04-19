Student at Killeen ISD school arrested for having a weapon in their backpack

KILLEEN, TX — A random drug search at Shoemaker High School leads to a student being arrested for having a weapon in their backpack.

On Monday morning, Shoemaker High School and KISD Police conducted a random drug search with KISD K9 Officer Sauron on-site.

The student refused to let the backpack be searched by Sauron and was taken to the KISD Police office.

Upon further investigation, Police discovered a weapon in the student's backpack and the student was taken to Bell County Juvenile Detention Center and will be charged through the KISD Police Department.

The discovery was part of a district-wide proactive initiative and parents and staff were notified of the situation.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!

