Structure fire in Temple believed to have been caused by storm, no injuries reported

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire at 3:55p on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 1311 Iron Glen Dr.

When crews first arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof and attic of a single-story home.

While firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, the home did sustain some damage.

The fire caused a family of three, and their pets, to be displaced. No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the family.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the fire with 7 fighting apparatus and 24 personnel.

Temple Police and Temple EMS were also on the scene.

After the investigation, authorities believe the fire to have been storm-related.

