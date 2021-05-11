Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Structure fire in Temple believed to have been caused by storm, no injuries reported

items.[0].image.alt
Temple Fire and Rescue
Temple Fire 5-11
Posted at 5:44 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 18:45:56-04

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire at 3:55p on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 1311 Iron Glen Dr.

When crews first arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof and attic of a single-story home.

While firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, the home did sustain some damage.

The fire caused a family of three, and their pets, to be displaced. No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the family.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the fire with 7 fighting apparatus and 24 personnel.

Temple Police and Temple EMS were also on the scene.

After the investigation, authorities believe the fire to have been storm-related.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education